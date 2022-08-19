Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

US college sports league Big Ten strikes multi-year TV deals
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

US college sports league Big Ten strikes multi-year TV deals

US college sports league Big Ten strikes multi-year TV deals
Jul 26, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Big Ten conference helmets are displayed during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports
US college sports league Big Ten strikes multi-year TV deals
Jul 26, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; The Big Ten championship and division trophies are displayed during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports
19 Aug 2022 12:13AM (Updated: 19 Aug 2022 01:22AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

College sports league The Big Ten Conference said on Wednesday it has struck multi-year television rights deals for its football, basketball and other intercollegiate games.

The agreements with CBS, FOX, NBC and NBCUniversal's Peacock give The Big Ten, which includes football powerhouses Ohio State and University of Michigan, a solid lead in the race to capitalize on surging interest in collegiate football.

The total value of the deals stands at around US$7.5 billion, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal that cited people familiar with the matter.

CBS-parent Paramount, Fox Corp, NBC owner Comcast and The Big Ten did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the deal value.

FOX, CBS and NBC have broadcasting rights spanning different years over the 7-year period of the deals, and plan to televise the seven Big Ten Football Championship Games on Saturdays starting fall next year.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.