Logo
Logo

Sport

US cross-country skier Diggins to retire at end of season
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

US cross-country skier Diggins to retire at end of season

US cross-country skier Diggins to retire at end of season

Cross Country Skiing - FIS Cross Country World Cup - Falun, Sweden - March 17, 2024 Overall season winner Jessie Diggins of the U.S. celebrates on the podium with the crystal globe trophy Anders Wiklund/TT News Agency via REUTERS

20 Nov 2025 12:01AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

DENVER :U.S. cross-country ski racer Jessie Diggins will retire at the end of the season, the 34-year-old announced on Wednesday. 

Diggins is the most decorated cross-country skier in U.S. history, having won three Olympic medals, including the country's first-ever gold. She has also won three overall World Cup titles, and three distance Crystal Globes. 

"I want to share with you that this will be my final year of ski racing! It's going to be hard to step away from this sport and team that I love so much, but it also feels right in my heart, and I'm so excited to open a new chapter in my life!" she said in a statement. 

"It's been the honor of a lifetime to get to represent such amazing communities and ski fans on the world stage, and I'm so lucky to get to do this one last time. I'll be giving this season everything I’ve got, right to the last finish line in New York at the Stifel Lake Placid Finals," she wrote.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement