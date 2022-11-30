Logo
Sport

US Davis Cup captain Fish, coach Bryan fined for bet promotion
US Davis Cup captain Fish, coach Bryan fined for bet promotion

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Davis Cup Finals - Group E - United States v Italy - Pala Alpitour, Turin, Italy - November 26, 2021 Captain of the U.S. Mardy Fish looks on during the match between Reilly Opelka and Italy's Lorenzo Sonego REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

30 Nov 2022 12:39AM (Updated: 30 Nov 2022 01:00AM)
LONDON: US Davis Cup captain Mardy Fish and coach Bob Bryan have been fined $10,000 each with suspended four month bans for breaching betting sponsorship rules, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said on Tuesday (Nov 29).

Both acknowledged promoting a gaming operator on social media, the ITIA added.

The posts were removed immediately and the pair co-operated fully with the investigation.

The suspensions will only come into force if there is a further breach during the four-month period starting on Nov. 11.

The ITIA said both were 'covered persons' under anti-corruption programme rules regarding directly or indirectly promoting or encouraging others to bet on tennis.

Former world number seven Fish, 40, won an Olympic silver medal as a player in 2004 and reached the quarter-finals of the Australian and U.S. Opens as well as Wimbledon.

Bryan, 44, was a world number one doubles player with twin brother Mike, winning a total of 23 Grand Slams including mixed doubles titles.

Source: Reuters

