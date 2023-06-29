US defender Weah arrives in Turin ahead of Juventus move

United States defender Timothy Weah has arrived in Turin, Juventus said on Wednesday, ahead of the player's move to the Serie A club from Ligue 1 side Lille.

Juventus shared pictures and a video of the 23-year-old's arrival at the Turin airport on both their website and social media.

Weah, who joined Lille from Paris St Germain in June 2019, will undergo his medical on Thursday, Italian media reported, before signing a deal reported to be worth 12 million euros ($13.10 million) for five seasons.

The defender, who is the son of former AC Milan striker George Weah, has earned more than 30 caps with the U.S. national team and was part of the squad that reached the last 16 at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

($1 = 0.9162 euros)