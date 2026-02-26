US denies visas to Cuban baseball officials ahead of international tournament

Feb 25 : The Cuban Baseball and Softball Federation on Wednesday said that the United States government on Tuesday had denied visas to eight members of the delegation competing to represent Cuba in the World Baseball Classic tournament.

Those who had their visas denied include the president of Cuban Baseball and Softball Federation, Juan Reinaldo Pérez Pardo, the organization's secretary general, Carlos del Pino Muñoz, and the pitching coach and local legend of the sport, Pedro Luis Lazo Iglesias.