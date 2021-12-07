US diplomatic boycott: What does it mean for the Beijing Winter Olympics?

BEIJING: The United States has announced a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics to protest China's human rights record, particularly its handling of Muslim minorities that Washington considers a form of genocide.

Here's what the move means.

WHAT IS A "DIPLOMATIC BOYCOTT"?

Under the boycott, the Biden administration will not send any US diplomatic or official governmental representatives to the Games.

Olympic hosts have traditionally basked in the global attention, which often includes visits by foreign leaders or officials.

US President George W. Bush, for example, cheered on Team USA during the 2008 Summer Games in Beijing.

But allegations that China had subjected Muslim minorities in its Xinjiang region to mass detention, forced labour, and other abuses make it politically untenable for a US official to be seen in the stands in Beijing in February.

The boycott should ease domestic US pressure on Biden to send China a message, while not penalising American athletes or completely shattering already brittle China-US relations.

So it is a snub, but with far less sting than the full boycott advocated by some prominent US lawmakers and rights groups, which would bar participation by athletes, coaches and team officials.