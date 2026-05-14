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US drops bond rule for World Cup ticket holders, AP reports
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US drops bond rule for World Cup ticket holders, AP reports

US drops bond rule for World Cup ticket holders, AP reports

May 13, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; A general view of the stadium during a media day ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Lincoln Financial Field. Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

14 May 2026 01:04AM (Updated: 14 May 2026 01:16AM)
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WASHINGTON, May 13 : The Trump administration will not require fans from certain countries with tickets to the soccer World Cup to pay expensive bonds to enter the United States, the Associated Press reported on Wednesday, citing the U.S. State Department.

The administration last year began requiring visitors from some countries to pay bonds of up to $15,000 to obtain tourist visas to the U.S., saying the steep deposit was needed to prevent visa overstays. Fifty countries are currently subject to the bond requirement, which was expanded this year.

The U.S. State Department and the Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Source: Reuters
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