US fans can learn from unbelievable Guatemala supporters, Pochettino says

United States coach Mauricio Pochettino said Wednesday's 2-1 win over Guatemala in the CONCACAF Gold Cup semi-finals felt like a game on the road, adding that the spirit of the opposing fans was something American supporters could learn from.

Over 22,000 spectators attended the match in St. Louis and the majority were Guatemala supporters, loudly backing their team throughout the game even as Diego Luna's early brace helped the U.S. reach the final, where they face Mexico on Sunday.

"The fans of Guatemala, I need to say, wow, unbelievable. It was like, to play there. And that was good for our players because it was an atmosphere we didn't expect," former Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea manager Pochettino told reporters.

Argentine Pochettino said he hoped to see the same passion from American fans when the World Cup takes place in the U.S. next year.

"An unbelievable energy. That is football, that is football. When we say, the connection between the team and the fans, that's the connection we'd like to see at the World Cup. The connection that makes you fly," he said.

"When we talk about culture, that is culture ... to see (Guatemala), how they fight, how the fans behave, that is an important thing that we need to learn in this country."

Pochettino said that in many countries, soccer matches were seen as much more than sporting spectacles.

"In a different country, you play (to) survive. You play for food. You play for pride ... it's not to enjoy, go home and laugh, that's it," he said.

"The moment that we, this roster, start to live in this way, I think we have big room to improve."