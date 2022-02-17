Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

US figure skating team, awaiting medal, met with IOC president in Beijing
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

US figure skating team, awaiting medal, met with IOC president in Beijing

US figure skating team, awaiting medal, met with IOC president in Beijing

FILE PHOTO: 2022 Beijing Olympics - Snowboard - Women's Snowboard Halfpipe Final Run 1 - Genting Snow Park, Zhangjiakou, China - February 10, 2022. International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach looks on while attending the event. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

17 Feb 2022 12:48PM (Updated: 17 Feb 2022 12:48PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The United States figure skating team met with the president of the International Olympic Committee to discuss the medals that they are awaiting ten days after competing, the IOC said Thursday.

With the doping case against teen figure skater Kamila Valieva unresolved, none of the top competitors in the Feb. 7 team event can receive their medals. The U.S. team finished second after Valieva and her team mates on the Russian Olympic Committee. Japan was third and Canada fourth.

IOC spokesman Mark Adams on Thursday confirmed that president Thomas Bach had met with the American athletes.

The Associated Press reported that Bach had offered them torches instead of medals in a private meeting in Beijing. Adams did not confirm or deny that report.

Adams said that the Japanese team had declined to meet with Bach.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, Editing by Leela de Kretser and Himani Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us