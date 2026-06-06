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US get World Cup prayer as Pope Leo roots for the home team
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US get World Cup prayer as Pope Leo roots for the home team

US get World Cup prayer as Pope Leo roots for the home team

Pope Leo XIV speaks to journalists aboard the papal flight from Rome to Madrid, June 6, 2026, on the occasion of his apostolic journey to Spain June 6, 2026. Simone Risoluti /Vatican Media/­Handout via REUTERS

06 Jun 2026 10:41PM
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ABOARD THE PAPAL FLIGHT, June 6 : Pope Leo may have traded his life in Chicago for the ornate apartments at the Vatican's apostolic palace, but he still plans to root for his old national team at the World Cup this month.

Leo, the first U.S. leader of the global Catholic Church, told a journalist aboard his flight from Rome to Madrid on Saturday that he will be supporting the U.S. soccer team when the 48-team tournament starts on Thursday.

"I would certainly support the U.S.," said the pontiff. "I don't know how many games I'll be able to see but I wish them all the best."

The U.S., who are co-hosting the tournament with Canada and Mexico, will play Paraguay, Australia and Turkey in Group D.

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Leo, originally from a south Chicago suburb, served as a missionary and bishop in Peru for decades before becoming pope. He said in an interview last year he would root for Peru over the U.S. in any soccer match-ups.

Peru failed to qualify for this year's tournament, opening up a papal blessing for the U.S. team.

The pope, who is on a week-long tour of Spain and the Canary Islands, also revealed a firm preference on Saturday between bitter Spanish soccer rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Asked by another journalist which of those teams he roots for, Leo, born Robert Prevost, paused briefly. "The pope is for all teams," he responded. "Prevost is for Real Madrid."

Source: Reuters
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