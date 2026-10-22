US to host inaugural Women's Club World Cup in 2028

NEW YORK, Oct 22 : The United States will host the inaugural edition of the Women's Club World Cup in January 2028, FIFA said on Thursday, with seven clubs confirmed so far for the 19-team tournament.

Arsenal Women, Club America Femenil, FC Barcelona Femeni, Gotham FC, Naegohyang Women’s FC, SC Corinthians and Wuhan Jiangda WFC have already qualified, with a dozen more yet to be determined.

The tournament will feature teams from all six confederations - three clubs apiece from AFC, CAF, CONCACAF and CONMEBOL, one from OFC and six from UEFA. It will run from January 5 to 30.

"We undertook a detailed assessment to identify the most suitable host for the inaugural edition of the FIFA Women’s Club World Cup," FIFA Chief Women’s Football Officer Sarai Bareman said in a statement.

"Ultimately, the United States’ recent excellence in staging top FIFA tournaments, combined with the significant interest in women’s football there plus its elite sporting infrastructure, made the country the standout option."

FIFA has been eager to tap into the lucrative American market, and the US staged the men's Club World Cup in 2025 and co-hosted the FIFA World Cup earlier this year with Mexico and Canada.

The United States is expected to co-host the 2031 Women's World Cup with Costa Rica, Jamaica and Mexico, with formal FIFA approval due next month.