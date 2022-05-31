Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

US investment firm Redbird buys AC Milan from Elliott: Report
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

US investment firm Redbird buys AC Milan from Elliott: Report

US investment firm Redbird buys AC Milan from Elliott: Report

Soccer Football - AC Milan players celebrate with fans after winning the Serie A - Milan, Italy - May 23, 2022 AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic and teammates celebrate with the trophy after winning the Serie A REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

31 May 2022 08:33PM (Updated: 31 May 2022 08:58PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The US investment firm RedBird has bought Serie A champions AC Milan from the US fund Elliott after a deal was reached in the last few days, ANSA reported on Tuesday (May 31).

Asset manager Investcorp had also been in the running to buy seven-times European champions Milan earlier this month but they could not agree on certain terms, paving the way for Redbird to pursue a deal.

RedBird declined to comment on the report.

Italian newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore reported earlier this month that Redbird were nearing a deal worth about 1.3 billion euros (US$1.39 billion) to buy Milan.

The Italian side was one of Europe's top clubs under the previous ownership of former Italy Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.

RedBird, already an investor in Fenway Sports Group, the owner of Premier League soccer club Liverpool and the Boston Red Sox baseball team, also has a controlling stake in French soccer club Toulouse.

Milan clinched their 19th Serie A title on the final day of the season - their first Scudetto in 11 years.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us