Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

US judge recommends dismissing Ronaldo rape case
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

US judge recommends dismissing Ronaldo rape case

US judge recommends dismissing Ronaldo rape case
File photo. Cristiano Ronaldo has always denied allegations of sexual assault against Kathryn Mayorga, insisting their encounter was consensual. (Photo: Dave Thompson, Pool via AP)
08 Oct 2021 10:43AM (Updated: 08 Oct 2021 10:53AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES: A US judge has recommended dismissing the civil rape case against Cristiano Ronaldo over an incident in Las Vegas more than a decade ago.

Kathryn Mayorga, a former model, alleges Ronaldo attacked her in a hotel room in 2009.

The Portuguese international has always denied allegations of sexual assault, insisting their encounter was consensual.

The criminal case against the Manchester United forward was dropped two years ago, with prosecutors saying there was no likelihood of conviction.

But Mayorga, who has waived her right to anonymity, took up a civil action for damages.

In a recommendation filed Wednesday (Oct 6), magistrate judge Daniel Albregts recommended that Ronaldo's motion to terminate the case be granted.

Albregts, whose recommendation will be reviewed by a separate judge who is actually hearing the case, blamed Mayorga's lawyers for the move, saying they had based their case on leaked communications between Ronaldo and his legal team, which were privileged.

"Dismissing Mayorga's case for the inappropriate conduct of her attorney is a harsh result," Albregts wrote.

But "if the court does not grant case-terminating sanctions, (her lawyer's) actions could have far-reaching, dangerous consequences on the legitimacy of the judicial process."

Ronaldo's lawyer Peter Christiansen welcomed the recommendation.

"We are pleased with the court's detailed review of this matter and its willingness to justly apply the law to the facts and recommend dismissal of the civil case against Mr Ronaldo," he said.

There was no immediate response to an AFP request for comment from Mayorga's lawyers.

Source: AFP/aj

Related Topics

Cristiano Ronaldo court

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us