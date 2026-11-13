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US judge rejects FIFA bid to intervene in UEFA probe
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US judge rejects FIFA bid to intervene in UEFA probe

US judge rejects FIFA bid to intervene in UEFA probe
The FIFA logo and silhouettes of people are seen in this illustration taken July 30, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
US judge rejects FIFA bid to intervene in UEFA probe
FIFA President Gianni Infantino visits the Aspire Zone sports complex, ahead of the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026, in Doha, Qatar, November 12, 2026. REUTERS/Bassam Masoud
US judge rejects FIFA bid to intervene in UEFA probe
FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks to members of the media during a visit to the Aspire Zone sports complex, ahead of the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026, in Doha, Qatar, November 12, 2026. REUTERS/Bassam Masoud
US judge rejects FIFA bid to intervene in UEFA probe
FIFA President Gianni Infantino visits the Aspire Zone sports complex, ahead of the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026, in Doha, Qatar, November 12, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer
13 Nov 2026 02:17AM
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Nov 12 : A US judge on Thursday denied an attempt by FIFA's American subsidiaries ‌to intervene in UEFA's effort to obtain evidence for a potential Swiss criminal case against FIFA President Gianni Infantino over his abandoned World Cup commercial-rights plan.

"US FIFA parties have no direct, substantial and legally protectable interest in the subject matter of this application," US District Judge Jeannette Vargas said in her ruling.

"In light of this determination, the Court exercises its discretion to decline leave to intervene."

European soccer's governing body had asked for permission to obtain testimony and documents from FIFA entities in Florida for use in a planned criminal complaint in Switzerland against Infantino and other FIFA officials over a since-abandoned $20 billion ‌World Cup sell-off plan known as FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE).

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In a motion to intervene filed in September, FIFA asked the court to defer ruling on UEFA's application or allow it to oppose the request.

The world governing body argued that UEFA was seeking discovery for "purportedly contemplated (but non-existent) Swiss criminal proceedings," and was seeking to derail the FFE proposal from the outset.

That proposal was withdrawn on July 31 after UEFA and other regional governing bodies objected.

Source: Reuters
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