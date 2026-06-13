US judge won't block Trump's White House UFC mixed martial arts event 

WASHINGTON, June 12 : A federal judge declined on Friday to block President Donald Trump from hosting a special Ultimate Fighting Championship mixed martial arts event on the White House grounds, letting the fights set to be held on Sunday inside a towering new structure proceed.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta ruled against two Washington-area residents who argued in a lawsuit that Trump's administration exceeded its authority for the event, dubbed "UFC Freedom 250," by among other things failing to obtain congressional authorization. The plaintiffs had sought a judicial order to block the event.

The UFC event is scheduled to take place on Trump's 80th birthday as part of the Republican president's plans to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States. The event features mixed martial arts bouts contested in an octagonal cage situated inside a 92-foot-tall (28-meter-tall) claw-like structure erected in recent weeks on the White House's South Lawn, with weigh-ins for the fighters at the Lincoln Memorial.

The plaintiffs sued on June 6, arguing that professional sporting events are barred under the law on both sites and that the arena constructed for the fights lacks required authorization from Congress.

"This nation's public monuments should not be loaned out for private exploitation," the lawsuit said.

The UFC's parent company is publicly traded TKO Group Holdings. TKO also is the parent company of the professional wrestling organization WWE. Longtime former WWE executive Linda McMahon serves as Trump's education secretary.

The plaintiffs objected to the commercial motives of the event, which is being held on federal land, and called it "deeply corrupt."

"UFC Freedom 250 is a private, for-profit sporting event being 'planned, organized and executed' by the UFC, its broadcast partners and its advertisers, not by the federal government," the lawsuit stated.

The event is not a celebration of the 250th anniversary of American independence, the plaintiffs said, but instead is "a celebration of the UFC's brand and the 80th anniversary of Donald Trump's birth." For these reasons, they said, UFC Freedom 250 does not satisfy the strict conditions that must be satisfied for special events commemorating the nation's founding to occur on the South Lawn or at the Lincoln Memorial.

The Trump administration said in a court filing that the plaintiffs were unlikely to succeed in their claims as they had not shown how they would be harmed by the UFC event. There is a history of holding public events on the White House South Lawn, the Justice Department told Mehta.

The administration said more than 4,000 spectators are expected to attend the fights.

Trump's ties with UFC date back to the early 2000s, when he agreed to host events at his since-bankrupt Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey. UFC Chief Executive Dana White is a close Trump ally.

Trump is facing other lawsuits over construction projects on the White House and elsewhere in the U.S. capital, including his plan to build a 90,000-square-foot ballroom on the site of the East Wing that he had demolished, and his proposal to renovate and close the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.