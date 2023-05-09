Logo
US man pleads guilty to Tokyo Games doping charges
FILE PHOTO: A worker walks past a logo during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 24, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

09 May 2023 04:17AM
NEW YORK : A man that U.S. prosecutors charged with supplying performance-enhancing drugs to athletes at the Tokyo Olympics pleaded guilty on Monday, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office Southern District of New York said.

Eric Lira, 43, last year became the first individual charged under the Rodchenkov Act, a federal law that allows criminal charges against doping conspirators at events involving U.S. athletes, broadcasters and sponsors.

Prosecutors said that Lira, who was arrested in January 2022, distributed drugs, including human growth hormone, to athletes competing at the 2020 Tokyo Games, which were held in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He had previously pleaded not guilty. Lira could face as many as 10 years in prison, but would likely get less under his plea agreement.

Source: Reuters

