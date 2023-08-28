Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

US men claim crushing victory in 4x400m relay
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

US men claim crushing victory in 4x400m relay

US men claim crushing victory in 4x400m relay
Athletics - World Athletics Championship - Men's 4x400m Relay Final - Budapest, Hungary - August 27, 2023 Rai Benjamin of the U.S. celebrates after winning the final REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
US men claim crushing victory in 4x400m relay
Athletics - World Athletics Championship - Men's 4x400m Relay Final - National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Hungary - August 27, 2023 Quincy Hall, Justin Robinson, Rai Benjamin and Vernon Norwood of the U.S. celebrate after winning the Men's 4x400m Relay REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
US men claim crushing victory in 4x400m relay
Athletics - World Athletics Championship - Men's 4x400m Relay Final - Budapest, Hungary - August 27, 2023 Justin Robinson and Vernon Norwood of the U.S. in action with athletes during the final REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
28 Aug 2023 04:01AM (Updated: 28 Aug 2023 04:52AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BUDAPEST : The United States maintained their vice-like grip of the men’s 4x400 metres relay on Sunday when they emphatically won their ninth world gold from the last 10 finals.

The U.S., who have also won four of the last five Olympic golds, came home well clear in 2:57.31.

Quincy Hall and Vernon Norwood built an early lead before Justin Robinson, who also got a gold in the mixed 4x400 on the opening night, stretched it to give anchor Rai Benjamin a virtual lap of honour.

France took silver as a national record 2:58.45 gave them their first medal of the championships in the penultimate event.

Britain took bronze in 2:58.71, holding off back to back silver medallists Jamaica.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

athletics

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.