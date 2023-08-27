Logo
US men get the baton round to take 4x100m relay gold
US men get the baton round to take 4x100m relay gold

Athletics - World Athletics Championship - Men's 4x100m Final - National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Hungary - August 26, 2023 Noah Lyles of the U.S. celebrates winning the Men's 4x100m REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

27 Aug 2023 03:59AM
BUDAPEST : Noah Lyles completed a glorious World Championships when he anchored the United States to victory in the World Championship 4x100 metres relay to claim a third Budapest gold medal on Saturday.

Despite their rich depth, the U.S had not won an Olympic final since 2000 and had just one gold from the last seven World Championships amid a series of fumbles and disqualifications.

But they were almost faultless on Saturday as Christian Coleman, Fred Kerley, Brandon Carnes and Lyles won in 37.38.

Olympic champions Italy, with Tokyo individual gold medallist Lamont Marcell Jacobs on the second leg, took silver with 37.62, with Jamaica finishing strongly to edge out Britain for bronze in 37.76.

Source: Reuters

