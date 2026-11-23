ZURICH, Nov 23 : FIFA approved the joint bid from the United States, Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica to host the 2031 Women's World Cup at the governing body's Extraordinary Congress on Monday, where England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales were confirmed as hosts of the 2035 tournament.

• Both bids were unopposed and voted by acclamation, with FIFA limiting hosting eligibility for the 2031 tournament to member associations from Africa and CONCACAF, and the 2035 edition to associations from Africa and Europe.

• The 2031 event will be the first Women's World Cup co-hosted by four nations and the third to be staged in North America after the US hosted in 1999 and 2003, and Canada in 2015.

• "Together with FIFA, we are committed to delivering a world-class tournament and will use this historic opportunity to accelerate the growth of women's football around the world," said US Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone.

• The 2035 tournament will be the first Women's World Cup staged in the United Kingdom.

• "As we said throughout our bid, we want this to be your Women's World Cup, a World Cup for everyone. Together, we will celebrate the power of women's football, inspire the next generation, and unite fans from every corner of the world," said Debbie Hewitt, chair of the English Football Association.

• The 2031 tournament will have 48 teams taking part for the first time, with the 2035 edition maintaining the same format with 12 groups of four teams, followed by a knockout round that begins with the last 32.

• The 2027 Women's World Cup, the 10th edition, will be held next year in Brazil from June 24 to July 25, the first to be held in South America.