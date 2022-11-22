Logo
Sport

US midfielder McKennie fit to start, Moore misses out for Wales
Sport

US midfielder McKennie fit to start, Moore misses out for Wales

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - United States Training - Al Gharafa SC Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 20, 2022 Matt Turner of the U.S. during training REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
FILE PHOTO: Jul 26, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; FC Barcelona defender Sergino Dest (2) controls the ball during the second half against Juventus at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group D - Belgium v Wales - King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels, Belgium - September 22, 2022 Wales' Wayne Hennessey during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Yves Herman
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Nottingham Forest v Liverpool - The City Ground, Nottingham, Britain - October 22, 2022 Nottingham Forest's Neco Williams during the warm up before the match REUTERS/David Klein
22 Nov 2022 01:55AM (Updated: 22 Nov 2022 02:16AM)
AL RAYYAN, Qatar :The United States received a fitness boost with midfielder Weston McKennie ruled fit to start after being a doubt for their Group B opener against Wales, who will be captained by Gareth Bale on their return to the World Cup after 64 years.

Wayne Hennessey got the nod in goal for Wales ahead of Danny Ward but Kieffer Moore misses out up front as Dan James is preferred, with Harry Wilson starting in midfield.

With Joe Allen ruled out, Ethan Ampadu will play as the defensive midfielder while Neco Williams and Connor Roberts start in the wing back positions.

U.S. midfielder Yunus Musah will become the youngest player to start a World Cup match for their men's team, at 19 years and 358 days old.

United States: Matt Turner, Sergino Dest, Walker Zimmerman, Tyler Adams, Antonee Robinson, Yunus Musah, Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic, Tim Ream, Tim Weah, Josh Sargent.

Wales: Wayne Hennessey, Neco Williams, Ben Davies, Chris Mepham, Joe Rodon, Harry Wilson, Aaron Ramsey, Gareth Bale, Connor Roberts, Ethan Ampadu, Dan James

Source: Reuters

