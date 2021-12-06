Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

US officials to boycott Beijing Olympics - CNN
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

US officials to boycott Beijing Olympics - CNN

US officials to boycott Beijing Olympics - CNN

FILE PHOTO: The Beijing 2022 logo is seen outside the headquarters of the Beijing Organising Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Shougang Park, November 10, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

06 Dec 2021 10:54AM (Updated: 06 Dec 2021 10:55AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON : The Biden administration is expected to announce this week that U.S. government officials will not attend the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, CNN reported on Sunday.

U.S. President Joe Biden said last month that he was considering such a diplomatic boycott to protest China's human rights record, including what Washington says is genocide against minority Muslims. The administration has been under pressure from activists and members of Congress to skip the games.

The White House declined to comment on CNN's report on Sunday. Four sources with knowledge of the administration's thinking previously told Reuters that there was a growing consensus within the White House to keep U.S. officials away from the Beijing Olympics.

CNN said the U.S. boycott would not prevent its athletes from competing in the games.

The State Department did not respond to questions about the report late Sunday.

(Reporting by Brad Heath and Trevor Hunnicutt; editing by Diane Craft)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us