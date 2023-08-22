US Open 2023 prize money: How much do the winners get?

The four Grand Slams - Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and U.S. Open - are the biggest events on the tennis calendar that offer serious financial incentives for the champions.

Here is what you need to know about the prize pot on offer at the U.S. Open:

WHEN IS THE U.S. OPEN HAPPENING?

* This year's U.S. Open runs from Aug. 28-Sept. 10.

WHAT IS THE TOTAL PRIZE FUND IN 2023?

* The total prize money is $65 million, a new all-time high for the tournament.

* It marks an 8 per cent increase from the 2022 overall prize pot of $60 million.

* The increase in player compensation takes on greater significance as the tournament celebrates 50 years of equal prize money.

HOW MUCH WILL MEN'S AND WOMEN'S SINGLES PLAYERS EARN?

* First round: $81,500

* Second round: $123,000

* Third round: $191,000

* Fourth round: $284,000

* Quarter-finals: $455,000

* Semi-finals: $775,000

* Finalist: $1.5 million pounds

* Winner: $3 million

HOW DOES THE WINNER'S PRIZE COMPARE TO 2022?

The winners of the men's and women's titles in 2022, Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek, took home $2.6 million each.

WHAT ABOUT THE OTHER GRAND SLAMS?

The champions of the Australian Open this year received A$2.975 million ($1.92 million), with Novak Djokovic winning the first Grand Slam of the year for the 10th time while Aryna Sabalenka claimed her first major crown.

* Djokovic claimed a men's record 23rd Grand Slam title at the French Open and Swiatek won her third Roland Garros trophy in June - receiving 2.3 million euros ($2.51 million) in prize money each.

* Alcaraz and Marketa Vondrousova won 2.35 million pounds ($3 million) each for their Wimbledon triumphs last month.

WHAT IS THE PRIZE MONEY ON OFFER IN MEN'S AND WOMEN'S DOUBLES AT THE U.S. OPEN IN 2023?

* First round: $22,000

* Second round: $36,800

* Third round: $58,000

* Quarter-finals: $100,000

* Semi-finals: $180,000

* Finalist: $350,000

* Winner: $700,000

WHAT IS THE PRIZE MONEY ON OFFER IN MIXED DOUBLES AT THE U.S. OPEN IN 2023?

* First round: $8,300

* Second round: $14,200

* Quarter-finals: $23,200

* Semi-finals: $42,500

* Finalist: $85,000

* Winner: $170,000

($1 = 1.5518 Australian dollars)

($1 = 0.9176 euros)

($1 = 0.7828 pounds)

(Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)