US Open day five

Highlights of the fifth day at the US Open at Flushing Meadows on Thursday (times GMT):

1643 HADDAD MAIA SETS UP SAKKARI CLASH

Last year's quarter-finalist and Brazilian 18th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia beat Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic 6-1 6-4 to set up a third-round clash with Greek former semi-finalist Maria Sakkari.

1503 PLAY UNDER WAY

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Play began under partly cloudy skies in New York, with the temperature around 23 degrees Celsius (73 degrees Fahrenheit).

READ MORE

PREVIEW: Sinner faces Popyrin challenge, Gauff struggles with revamped serve at US Open

Billie Jean King backs revamped US Open mixed doubles

Alcaraz exorcises second-round demons, Djokovic recovers from slow start at US Open

Sabalenka sees off Kudermetova to reach third round in New York

Alcaraz cruises into third round with commanding win over Bellucci

Medvedev fined $42,500 for US Open antics

Townsend, Ostapenko involved in heated exchange at US Open

Djokovic battles, Raducanu romps through US Open second round

Djokovic wrestles with 'riddle' of unlocking his best at US Open

Resurgent Raducanu breezes past Tjen to reach US Open third round

Raducanu backs Alcaraz's bold new cut at US Open

Djokovic overcomes ailing American qualifier in US Open second round

Briton Draper withdraws from US Open with niggling arm injury

U.S. OPEN ORDER OF PLAY ON THURSDAY (prefix number denotes seeding)

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM (1530 GMT/1130 AM ET)

Suzan Lamens (Netherlands) v 2-Iga Swiatek (Poland)

1-Jannik Sinner (Italy) v Alexei Popyrin (Australia)

Donna Vekic (Croatia) v 3-Coco Gauff (U.S.)

Nuno Borges (Portugal) v 14-Tommy Paul (U.S.)

LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM (1500 GMT/11 AM ET)

10-Lorenzo Musetti (Italy) v David Goffin (Belgium)

Hailey Baptiste (U.S.) v 23-Naomi Osaka (Japan)

3-Alexander Zverev (Germany) v Jacob Fearnley (Britain)

9-Amanda Anisimova (U.S.) v Maya Joint (Australia)