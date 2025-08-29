Logo
US Open day five
US Open day five

Aug 27, 2025; Flushing, NY, USA; Emma Raducanu of United Kingdom serves against Janice Tjen of Indonesia in the second round of the women’s singles at the US Open at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-Imagn Images

29 Aug 2025 12:50AM
Highlights of the fifth day at the US Open at Flushing Meadows on Thursday (times GMT):

1643 HADDAD MAIA SETS UP SAKKARI CLASH

Last year's quarter-finalist and Brazilian 18th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia beat Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic 6-1 6-4 to set up a third-round clash with Greek former semi-finalist Maria Sakkari.

1503 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began under partly cloudy skies in New York, with the temperature around 23 degrees Celsius (73 degrees Fahrenheit).

U.S. OPEN ORDER OF PLAY ON THURSDAY (prefix number denotes seeding)

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM (1530 GMT/1130 AM ET)

Suzan Lamens (Netherlands) v 2-Iga Swiatek (Poland)

1-Jannik Sinner (Italy) v Alexei Popyrin (Australia)

Donna Vekic (Croatia) v 3-Coco Gauff (U.S.)

Nuno Borges (Portugal) v 14-Tommy Paul (U.S.)

LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM (1500 GMT/11 AM ET)

10-Lorenzo Musetti (Italy) v David Goffin (Belgium)

Hailey Baptiste (U.S.) v 23-Naomi Osaka (Japan)

3-Alexander Zverev (Germany) v Jacob Fearnley (Britain)

9-Amanda Anisimova (U.S.) v Maya Joint (Australia)

Source: Reuters
