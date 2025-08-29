US Open day five

Highlights of the fifth day at the US Open at Flushing Meadows on Thursday (times GMT):
1643 HADDAD MAIA SETS UP SAKKARI CLASH
Last year's quarter-finalist and Brazilian 18th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia beat Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic 6-1 6-4 to set up a third-round clash with Greek former semi-finalist Maria Sakkari.
1503 PLAY UNDER WAY
Play began under partly cloudy skies in New York, with the temperature around 23 degrees Celsius (73 degrees Fahrenheit).
U.S. OPEN ORDER OF PLAY ON THURSDAY (prefix number denotes seeding)
ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM (1530 GMT/1130 AM ET)
Suzan Lamens (Netherlands) v 2-Iga Swiatek (Poland)
1-Jannik Sinner (Italy) v Alexei Popyrin (Australia)
Donna Vekic (Croatia) v 3-Coco Gauff (U.S.)
Nuno Borges (Portugal) v 14-Tommy Paul (U.S.)
LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM (1500 GMT/11 AM ET)
10-Lorenzo Musetti (Italy) v David Goffin (Belgium)
Hailey Baptiste (U.S.) v 23-Naomi Osaka (Japan)
3-Alexander Zverev (Germany) v Jacob Fearnley (Britain)
9-Amanda Anisimova (U.S.) v Maya Joint (Australia)