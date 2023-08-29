Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

US Open day one
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

US Open day one

US Open day one
Aug 20, 2023; Mason, OH, USA; Coco Gauff (USA) kisses the Rookwood Cup after the victory over Karolina Muchova (CZE) during the women’s singles final of the Western and Southern Open tennis tournament at Lindner Family Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports/File photo
US Open day one
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - August 25, 2023, Novak Djokovic of Serbia practices ahead of the 2023 the U.S. Open Tennis Championships. REUTERS/Mike Segar
US Open day one
Aug 20, 2023; Mason, OH, USA; Fans cheer on Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, against Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during the menÕs singles final of the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament at Lindner Family Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer-USA TODAY Sports/File photo
US Open day one
Aug 19, 2023; Mason, OH, USA; Coco Gauff, of the United States, celebrates after defeating Iga Swiątek, of Poland, in their semifinal match at the Western & Southern Open at the Lindner Family Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports/File photo
US Open day one
Aug 16, 2023; Mason, OH, USA; Lorenzo Musetti, of Italy, returns to Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, during the Western & Southern Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Carter Skaggs-USA TODAY Sports/File photo
29 Aug 2023 12:38AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW YORK : Highlights of the first day at the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows on Monday (times GMT):

1615 MUCHOVA SURGES INTO SECOND ROUND

Czech Karolina Muchova was the first player into the second round at the 2023 U.S. Open after completing a 6-4 6-0 victory over Storm Hunter.

READ MORE:

Djokovic and Alcaraz show could be Big Apple hit

Swiatek recharges for U.S. Open defence with Sabalenka hot on her heels

Djokovic savouring the moment after past US Open disappointment

Alcaraz primed for U.S. Open defence as Djokovic rivalry grows

Holder Swiatek faces U.S. Open test with top ranking under threat

Medvedev on a mission to play disruptor at US Open

Pegula, Gauff lead American women's hopes at U.S. Open

Tunisia's Jabeur still on mission to capture first Grand Slam

Wozniacki living in the moment at U.S. Open in career comeback

Five top contenders for the US Open men's crown

Five top contenders for the US Open women's crown

US Open order of play on Monday

1504 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began under cloudy skies in New York, with the temperature hovering around 23 degree Celsius (73.4 degrees Fahrenheit)

Defending champion Iga Swiatek is in action against Sweden's Rebecca Peterson on Monday and world number two Novak Djokovic takes on Alexandre Mueller of France.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.