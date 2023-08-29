US Open day one

NEW YORK : Highlights of the first day at the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows on Monday (times GMT):
1615 MUCHOVA SURGES INTO SECOND ROUND
Czech Karolina Muchova was the first player into the second round at the 2023 U.S. Open after completing a 6-4 6-0 victory over Storm Hunter.
1504 PLAY UNDER WAY
Play began under cloudy skies in New York, with the temperature hovering around 23 degree Celsius (73.4 degrees Fahrenheit)
Defending champion Iga Swiatek is in action against Sweden's Rebecca Peterson on Monday and world number two Novak Djokovic takes on Alexandre Mueller of France.