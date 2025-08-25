US Open day one

NEW YORK :Highlights of the first day at the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows on Sunday (times GMT):
1822 SHELTON BEATS BUSE IN STRAIGHT SETS
Former semi-finalist and American sixth seed Ben Shelton beat Peru's Ignacio Buse 6-3 6-2 6-4 to reach the second round.
1618 RADUCANU EASES PAST SHIBAHARA
Former U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu brushed aside Ena Shibahara 6-1 6-2 to reach the second round.
1507 PLAY UNDER WAY
Play began under partly cloudy skies in New York, with the temperature around 25 degrees Celcius (77 degrees Fahrenheit).
U.S. OPEN ORDER OF PLAY ON SUNDAY (prefix number denotes seeding)
ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM (1600 GMT/12 p.m. ET)
6-Ben Shelton (U.S.) v Ignacio Buse (Peru)
1-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) v Rebeka Masarova (Switzerland)
7-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v Learner Tien (U.S.)
4-Jessica Pegula (U.S.) v Mayar Sherif (Egypt)
LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM (1500 GMT/11 a.m. ET)
Emma Raducanu (Britain) v Ena Shibahara (Japan)
Emilio Nava (U.S.) v 4-Taylor Fritz (U.S.)
Destanee Aiava (Australia) v 7-Jasmine Paolini (Italy)
13-Daniil Medvedev (Russia) v Benjamin Bonzi (France)