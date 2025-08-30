US Open day six

NEW YORK : Highlights of the sixth day at the US Open at Flushing Meadows on Friday (times GMT):

1727 ALCARAZ IN LAST 16

Spanish second seed and former champion Carlos Alcaraz beat Italy's Luciano Darderi 6-2 6-4 6-0 in the third round.

1611 RYBAKINA KNOCKS OUT RADUCANU

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Ninth seed Elena Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon champion, ruthlessly brushed aside 2021 U.S. Open winner Emma Raducanu 6-1 6-2 to reach the last 16 at Flushing Meadows for the first time.

1501 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began under partly cloudy skies in New York, with the temperature hovering around 24 degrees Celsius (75 degrees Fahrenheit).

READ MORE

Rybakina demolishes Raducanu to reach U.S. Open fourth round

Tsitsipas upset by underarm serves as he slumps out of US Open

Swiatek survives scare as Sinner and Osaka cruise at US Open

Sabalenka eyes revenge as Djokovic and Raducanu aim for resurgence

Gauff embraces moment of vulnerability en route to US Open third round

Zverev's experience trumps Fearnley's fightback at US OpenTeary Gauff overcomes serving woes to beat Vekic at US Open

Osaka condemns Ostapenko over heated U.S. Open row with Townsend

Merciless Sinner mows down Popyrin and marches on at US Open

U.S. OPEN ORDER OF PLAY ON FRIDAY (prefix number denotes seeding)

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM (1530 GMT/1130 AM ET)

32-Luciano Darderi (Italy) v 2-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain)

4-Jessica Pegula (U.S.) v Victoria Azarenka (Belarus)

7-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v Cameron Norrie (Britain)

Taylor Townsend (U.S.) v 5-Mirra Andreeva (Russia)

LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM (1500 GMT/11 AM ET)

9-Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan) v Emma Raducanu (Britain)

6-Ben Shelton (U.S.) v Adrian Mannarino (France)

1-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) v 31-Leylah Fernandez (Canada)

Jerome Kym (Switzerland) v 4-Taylor Fritz (U.S.)