US Open day three

NEW YORK : Highlights of the third day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Wednesday (times GMT):

1625 JABEUR BEATS MANDALIK IN STRAIGHT SETS

Tunisian fifth seed Ons Jabeur, Wimbledon finalist this year, defeated American Elisabeth Mandlik 7-5 6-2 to move into the third round.

1508 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began in New York with the temperature hovering around 24 degree Celsius (75.2°F).

Serena Williams, the 23-times major champion, is in action later against Anett Kontaveit, while defending champion Daniil Medvedev and Andy Murray feature in the men's draw.