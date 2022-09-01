Logo
US Open day three
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - August 29, 2022 General view during the first round match between Serena Williams of the U.S. and Montenegro's Danka Kovinic REUTERS/Mike Segar

01 Sep 2022 01:14AM (Updated: 01 Sep 2022 01:14AM)
NEW YORK : Highlights of the third day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Wednesday (times GMT):

1625 JABEUR BEATS MANDALIK IN STRAIGHT SETS

Tunisian fifth seed Ons Jabeur, Wimbledon finalist this year, defeated American Elisabeth Mandlik 7-5 6-2 to move into the third round.

1508 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began in New York with the temperature hovering around 24 degree Celsius (75.2°F).

Serena Williams, the 23-times major champion, is in action later against Anett Kontaveit, while defending champion Daniil Medvedev and Andy Murray feature in the men's draw.

Source: Reuters

