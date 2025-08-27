US Open day three

Highlights of the third day at the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows on Tuesday (times GMT):

1726 HADDAD MAIA DEFEATS KARTAL

Brazilian 18th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia beat Briton Sonay Kartal 6-3 1-6 6-1 in the first round.

1701 SABALENKA MEETS KUDERMETOVA ON WEDNESDAY

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Wednesday's order of play has world number one Aryna Sabalenka continuing her title defence against Polina Kudermetova in the evening session at Arthur Ashe Stadium after men's second seed Carlos Alcaraz meets Mattia Bellucci. Novak Djokovic faces American Zachary Svajda in the morning, while last year's finalist and fourth seed Jessica Pegula plays Anna Blinkova.

U.S. OPEN ORDER OF PLAY ON WEDNESDAY (prefix number denotes seeding)

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM (1530 GMT/1130 AM ET)

7-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v Zachary Svajda (U.S.)

4-Jessica Pegula (U.S.) v Anna Blinkova (Russia)

Mattia Bellucci (Italy) v 2-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain)

1-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) v Polina Kudermetova (Russia)

LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM (1500 GMT/11 AM ET)

Emma Raducanu (Britain) v Janice Tjen (Indonesia)

Lloyd Harris (South Africa) v 4-Taylor Fritz (U.S.)

Iva Jovic (U.S.) v 7-Jasmine Paolini (Italy)

6-Ben Shelton (U.S.) v Pablo Carreno Busta (Spain)

READ MORE

Alcaraz eases into US Open second round as Venus makes emotional exit

TUESDAY'S PREVIEW: Sinner starts title defence, Swiatek and Gauff in action

Buzz cut, bright start as Alcaraz charges into US Open second round

Alcaraz amused by reaction to his accidental buzz cut

Becker says Medvedev needs professional help after US Open 'meltdown'

Venus exits US Open in first round despite valiant display against Muchova

Emotional Kvitova calls time on career after US Open exit

Mboko takes positives from charmed summer run despite early US Open defeat

Fonseca's meteoric rise continues with first US Open win

Zarazua stuns Keys, Krejcikova eases past Mboko in US Open first round

Keys falls to Zarazua in opening round of US Open

Experience trumps youth as Krejcikova beats Mboko in US Open first round

Sabalenka, Djokovic win before Medvedev tirade sparks chaos at US Open

1644 SWIATEK BEATS ARANGO

Former champion and Polish second seed Iga Swiatek eased past Emiliana Arango 6-1 6-2. Swiatek will face 66th-ranked Dutchwoman Suzan Lamens in the second round.

1504 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began under clear, bright skies in New York, with the temperature around 23 degrees Celsius (73 degrees Fahrenheit).

U.S. OPEN ORDER OF PLAY ON TUESDAY (prefix number denotes seeding)

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM (1530 GMT/1130 AM ET)

Emiliana Arango (Colombia) v 2-Iga Swiatek (Poland)

1-Jannik Sinner (Italy) v Vit Kopriva (Czech Republic)

Ajla Tomijanovic (Australia) v 3-Coco Gauff (U.S.)

3-Alexander Zverev (Germany) v Alejandro Tabilo (Chile)

LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM (1500 GMT/11 AM ET)

10-Lorenzo Musetti (Italy) v Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (France)

8-Amanda Anisimova (U.S.) v Kimberly Birrell (Australia)

Greet Minnen (Belgium) v 23-Naomi Osaka (Japan)

Elmer Moller (Denmark) v 14-Tommy Paul (U.S.)