US Open day three
US Open day three

US Open day three
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - August 26, 2025 Poland's Iga Swiatek in action during her first round match against Colombia's Emiliana Arango REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
US Open day three
Aug 26, 2025; Flushing, NY, USA; Emiliana Arango (COL) hits to Iga Swiatek (POL) (not pictured) on day three of the 2025 U.S. Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
US Open day three
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - August 25, 2025 Spain's Carlos Alcaraz shakes hands with Reilly Opelka of the U.S. after winning his first round match REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
US Open day three
Aug 25, 2025; Flushing, NY, USA; Venus Williams of the United States in action against Karolina Muchova of Czech Republic in the first round of the women’s singles at the US Open at Arthur Ashes Stadium in Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-Imagn Images
US Open day three
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - August 25, 2025 Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in action during his first round match against Reilly Opelka of the U.S. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
27 Aug 2025 12:54AM (Updated: 27 Aug 2025 01:38AM)
Highlights of the third day at the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows on Tuesday (times GMT):

1726 HADDAD MAIA DEFEATS KARTAL

Brazilian 18th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia beat Briton Sonay Kartal 6-3 1-6 6-1 in the first round.

1701 SABALENKA MEETS KUDERMETOVA ON WEDNESDAY

Wednesday's order of play has world number one Aryna Sabalenka continuing her title defence against Polina Kudermetova in the evening session at Arthur Ashe Stadium after men's second seed Carlos Alcaraz meets Mattia Bellucci. Novak Djokovic faces American Zachary Svajda in the morning, while last year's finalist and fourth seed Jessica Pegula plays Anna Blinkova.

U.S. OPEN ORDER OF PLAY ON WEDNESDAY (prefix number denotes seeding)

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM (1530 GMT/1130 AM ET)

7-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v Zachary Svajda (U.S.)

4-Jessica Pegula (U.S.) v Anna Blinkova (Russia)

Mattia Bellucci (Italy) v 2-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain)

1-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) v Polina Kudermetova (Russia)

LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM (1500 GMT/11 AM ET)

Emma Raducanu (Britain) v Janice Tjen (Indonesia)

Lloyd Harris (South Africa) v 4-Taylor Fritz (U.S.)

Iva Jovic (U.S.) v 7-Jasmine Paolini (Italy)

6-Ben Shelton (U.S.) v Pablo Carreno Busta (Spain)

1644 SWIATEK BEATS ARANGO

Former champion and Polish second seed Iga Swiatek eased past Emiliana Arango 6-1 6-2. Swiatek will face 66th-ranked Dutchwoman Suzan Lamens in the second round.

1504 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began under clear, bright skies in New York, with the temperature around 23 degrees Celsius (73 degrees Fahrenheit).

U.S. OPEN ORDER OF PLAY ON TUESDAY (prefix number denotes seeding)

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM (1530 GMT/1130 AM ET)

Emiliana Arango (Colombia) v 2-Iga Swiatek (Poland)

1-Jannik Sinner (Italy) v Vit Kopriva (Czech Republic)

Ajla Tomijanovic (Australia) v 3-Coco Gauff (U.S.)

3-Alexander Zverev (Germany) v Alejandro Tabilo (Chile)

LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM (1500 GMT/11 AM ET)

10-Lorenzo Musetti (Italy) v Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (France)

8-Amanda Anisimova (U.S.) v Kimberly Birrell (Australia)

Greet Minnen (Belgium) v 23-Naomi Osaka (Japan)

Elmer Moller (Denmark) v 14-Tommy Paul (U.S.)

Source: Reuters
