US Open day two

NEW YORK : Highlights of the second day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Tuesday (times GMT):

0412 SCHWARTZMAN THROUGH AFTER SOCK RETIRES INJURED

Argentine 14th seed Diego Schwartzman advanced to the second round after his American opponent Jack Sock retired with an injury while leading 6-3 7-5 0-6 0-1.

0228 NADAL HOLDS OFF HIJIKATA

Four-time U.S. Open champion Rafael Nadal recovered from a set down to beat Australian wildcard Rinky Hijikata 4-6 6-2 6-3 6-3, staving off a late fightback from the 21-year-old before closing out the win with a blistering forehand winner down the line.

Nadal, making his first appearance at Flushing Meadows since winning the 2019 title, will take on Italian Fabio Fognini in the second round.

0142 SHAPOVALOV GRINDS OUT FIVE-SET WIN

Canadian 19th seed Denis Shapovalov earned a hard-fought 2-6 6-4 6-4 3-6 6-1 victory over Marc-Andrea Huesler of Switzerland in a match that lasted almost three hours.

0140 AZARENKA BATTLES PAST KRUEGER

Belarusian Victoria Azarenka, a three-time U.S. Open finalist, was 6-1 3-0 up in the second set before letting her lead slip against American qualifier Ashlyn Krueger but bounced back in the decider to clinch a 6-1 4-6 6-2 victory.

Azarenka will face Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine in the second round.

0122 RADUCANU KNOCKED OUT BY CORNET

Defending champion Emma Raducanu was knocked out in straight sets by Alize Cornet, going down 6-3 6-3 to the Frenchwoman.

Cornet is playing in her 63rd consecutive Grand Slam main draw, a record in the Open era.

0113 KENIN KNOCKED OUT, FOGNINI RALLIES TO VICTORY

Sofia Kenin, the 2020 Australian Open champion, was knocked out in straight sets by Wimbledon quarter-finalist Jule Niemeier who came away with a 7-6(3) 6-4 victory.

Fabio Fognini was the third Italian to play a five-setter on Tuesday, mounting a comeback from two sets down to beat Aslan Karatsev 1-6 5-7 6-4 6-1 6-4. Both players made over 60 unforced errors and were broken 13 times in total.

0025 GOFFIN CRUMBLES UNDER MUSETTI PRESSURE

Italy's Lorenzo Musetti fought back from 2-5 down in the final set to beat Belgian David Goffin 3-6 7-5 6-4 3-6 7-6(9) in a match that lasted 4-1/2 hours.

0006 QUERREY MAKES FIRST ROUND EXIT

Sam Querrey, playing in his last tournament before retirement, became the latest American to make a first round exit, losing 4-6 6-4 7-6(8) 6-3 to Belarusian Ilya Ivashka.

2350 HURKACZ, BADOSA ADVANCE

Eighth seed Hubert Hurkacz had no problems dispatching Oscar Otte, who did not have a single break point opportunity in a 6-4 6-2 6-4 defeat.

Women's fourth seed Paula Badosa survived an early scare to beat Lesia Tsurenko 3-6 7-6(4) 6-3.

2245 RUBLEV AND SINNER STRETCHED TO FIVE SETS

Russian ninth seed Andrey Rublev blew a two-set lead against Laslo Djere and was made to work hard for his 7-6(5) 6-3 3-6 4-6 6-4 victory in a match that lasted more than 3-1/2 hours.

Italian 11th seed Jannik Sinner's first round match also lasted over 3-1/2 hours as he outlasted Germany's Daniel Altmaier 5-7 6-2 6-1 3-6 6-1.

2108 VAN UYTVANCK KNOCKS OUT VENUS WILLIAMS

Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck beat 42-year-old Venus Williams 6-1 7-6(5) to advance to the second round, a day after the American's sister and doubles partner Serena advanced.

"It's always an honour to play a legend. ...I was so happy to play her on Arthur Ashe, I had goosebumps," Van Uytvanck said.

1936 RYBAKINA KNOCKED OUT BY QUALIFIER

Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina was knocked out in straight sets by French qualifier Clara Burel, going down 6-4 6-4 after making 37 unforced errors.

1850 STEPHENS LEADS AMERICAN CHARGE

Former champion Sloane Stephens fought back from a set down to beat Greet Minnen 1-6 6-3 6-3 at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

In the men's draw, Americans John Isner and Brandon Nakashima advanced with straight sets wins over Federico Delbonis and Pavel Kotov, respectively.

1844 ALCARAZ THROUGH AFTER BAEZ RETIRES INJURED

Third seed Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the second round after his Argentine opponent Sebastian Baez retired with an injury when he was down 7-5 7-5 2-0.

"Nobody wanted to see a match end like this... Sebastian's a great player, he fought until the last point," Alcaraz said.

1749 PLISKOVA, PEGULA AND MUGURUZA ADVANCE

Former world number one Karolina Pliskova overcame Magda Linette 6-2 4-6 7-6(8) in a match where there was little to separate the two players until the final set tiebreak.

American eighth seed Jessica Pegula beat Viktorija Golubic 6-2 6-2 while twice Grand slam champion Garbine Muguruza also advanced in straight sets beating Clara Tauson 6-3 7-6(5).

1657 SWIATEK CRUISES INTO SECOND ROUND

World number one Iga Swiatek handed Jasmine Paolini a bagel en route to reaching the second round, as she eased past the unseeded Italian 6-3 6-0 in 67 minutes.

Joining her was American eighth seed Jessica Pegula who beat Viktorija Golubic 6-2 6-2 and sixth-seeded Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka after her 6-1 6-3 win over Catherine Harrison.

1506 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began in New York with the temperature hovering around 28 degree Celsius (82.4 degrees Fahrenheit).