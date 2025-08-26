US Open day two

Highlights of the first day at the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows on Monday (times GMT):
1638 KREJCIKOVA KNOCKS OUT MBOKO
Two-time Grand Slam champion Barbora Krejcikova beat Canadian Open winner Victoria Mboko 6-3 6-2 in the first round.
1507 PLAY UNDER WAY
Play began under partly cloudy skies in New York, with the temperature around 26 degrees Celsius (78.8 degrees Fahrenheit).
U.S. OPEN ORDER OF PLAY ON MONDAY (prefix number denotes seeding)
ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM (1530 GMT/1130 AM ET)
6-Madison Keys (U.S.) v Renata Zarazua (Mexico)
17-Frances Tiafoe (U.S.) v Yoshihito Nishioka (Japan)
Venus Williams (U.S.) v 11-Karolina Muchova (Czech Republic)
Reilly Opelka (U.S.) v 2-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain)
LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM (1500 GMT/11 AM ET)
Barbora Krejcikova (Czech Republic) v 22-Victoria Mboko (Canada)
Federico Agustin Gomez (Argentina) v 5-Jack Draper (Britain)
Sebastian Ofner (Austria) v 12-Casper Ruud (Norway)
Alycia Parks (U.S.) v 5-Mirra Andreeva (Russia)