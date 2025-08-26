Logo
Logo

Sport

US Open day two
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

US Open day two

US Open day two
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - August 25, 2025 Italy's Renata Zarazua in action during her first round match against Madison Keys of the U.S. REUTERS/Mike Segar
US Open day two
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - August 25, 2025 Madison Keys of the U.S. in action during her first round match against Italy's Renata Zarazua REUTERS/Mike Segar
US Open day two
Aug 24, 2025; Flushing, NY, USA; Daniil Medvedev gestures towards his player's box after losing a point against Benjamin Bonzi (FRA)(R) on day one of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
US Open day two
Aug 24, 2025; Flushing, NY, USA; Benjamin Bonzi (FRA) hits a backhand against Daniil Medvedev (not pictured) on day one of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
US Open day two
Aug 24, 2025; Flushing, NY, USA; Jesper de Jong (NED) hits a forehand against Brandon Nakashima (USA)(not pictured) on day one of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
26 Aug 2025 12:56AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Highlights of the first day at the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows on Monday (times GMT):

1638 KREJCIKOVA KNOCKS OUT MBOKO

Two-time Grand Slam champion Barbora Krejcikova beat Canadian Open winner Victoria Mboko 6-3 6-2 in the first round.

1507 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began under partly cloudy skies in New York, with the temperature around 26 degrees Celsius (78.8 degrees Fahrenheit).

READ MORE

Sabalenka, Djokovic win before Medvedev tirade sparks chaos at US Open

Fritz, Shelton lead American charge at US Open with first-round wins

Media mishap sparks Medvedev meltdown as Russian exits US Open

Daniil Medvedev and the crowd at the U.S. Open

MONDAY'S PREVIEW: Alcaraz confident, Venus returns as U.S. Open welcomes rising contender Mboko

Djokovic battles past Tien to reach US Open second round

Shelton beats qualifier Buse to kick off US Open campaign

Raducanu beats Shibahara to record first US Open win since 2021

All eyes on Sinner and Alcaraz at U.S. Open but Djokovic can spring a surprise

Top seed Sinner declares himself fit ahead of US Open title defence

Australian Open champion Keys enters US Open with weight off her back

Zverev targets US Open success after Wimbledon reflection

Pegula embraces the unpredictability of US Open in latest bid for maiden major

U.S. OPEN ORDER OF PLAY ON MONDAY (prefix number denotes seeding)

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM (1530 GMT/1130 AM ET)

6-Madison Keys (U.S.) v Renata Zarazua (Mexico)

17-Frances Tiafoe (U.S.) v Yoshihito Nishioka (Japan)

Venus Williams (U.S.) v 11-Karolina Muchova (Czech Republic)

Reilly Opelka (U.S.) v 2-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain)

LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM (1500 GMT/11 AM ET)

Barbora Krejcikova (Czech Republic) v 22-Victoria Mboko (Canada)

Federico Agustin Gomez (Argentina) v 5-Jack Draper (Britain)

Sebastian Ofner (Austria) v 12-Casper Ruud (Norway)

Alycia Parks (U.S.) v 5-Mirra Andreeva (Russia)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement