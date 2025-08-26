US Open day two

Highlights of the first day at the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows on Monday (times GMT):

1638 KREJCIKOVA KNOCKS OUT MBOKO

Two-time Grand Slam champion Barbora Krejcikova beat Canadian Open winner Victoria Mboko 6-3 6-2 in the first round.

1507 PLAY UNDER WAY

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Play began under partly cloudy skies in New York, with the temperature around 26 degrees Celsius (78.8 degrees Fahrenheit).

READ MORE

Sabalenka, Djokovic win before Medvedev tirade sparks chaos at US Open

Fritz, Shelton lead American charge at US Open with first-round wins

Media mishap sparks Medvedev meltdown as Russian exits US Open

Daniil Medvedev and the crowd at the U.S. Open

MONDAY'S PREVIEW: Alcaraz confident, Venus returns as U.S. Open welcomes rising contender Mboko

Djokovic battles past Tien to reach US Open second round

Shelton beats qualifier Buse to kick off US Open campaign

Raducanu beats Shibahara to record first US Open win since 2021

All eyes on Sinner and Alcaraz at U.S. Open but Djokovic can spring a surprise

Top seed Sinner declares himself fit ahead of US Open title defence

Australian Open champion Keys enters US Open with weight off her back

Zverev targets US Open success after Wimbledon reflection

Pegula embraces the unpredictability of US Open in latest bid for maiden major

U.S. OPEN ORDER OF PLAY ON MONDAY (prefix number denotes seeding)

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM (1530 GMT/1130 AM ET)

6-Madison Keys (U.S.) v Renata Zarazua (Mexico)

17-Frances Tiafoe (U.S.) v Yoshihito Nishioka (Japan)

Venus Williams (U.S.) v 11-Karolina Muchova (Czech Republic)

Reilly Opelka (U.S.) v 2-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain)

LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM (1500 GMT/11 AM ET)

Barbora Krejcikova (Czech Republic) v 22-Victoria Mboko (Canada)

Federico Agustin Gomez (Argentina) v 5-Jack Draper (Britain)

Sebastian Ofner (Austria) v 12-Casper Ruud (Norway)

Alycia Parks (U.S.) v 5-Mirra Andreeva (Russia)