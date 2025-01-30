US Open to expand main draw to 15 days in 2025

NEW YORK : The U.S. Open will expand its main draw to 15 days, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) said on Wednesday, kicking off a day earlier than the usual Monday opener for the tournament's first weekend start in the Open Era.

The schedule change will see the men's and women's singles first rounds play out over three days from Sunday, Aug. 24.

The added day will allow main draw access for another 70,000 attendees or more, after a third straight year of record-breaking attendance in 2024.

The Sunday opener will include six new ticketed sessions, with day and night sessions for the famed Arthur Ashe Stadium and Louis Armstrong Stadium.