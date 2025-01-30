Logo
US Open to expand main draw to 15 days in 2025
Sep 10, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia hits a forehand against Daniil Medvedev (not pictured) in the men's singles final on day fourteen of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports/ File Photo

30 Jan 2025 04:47AM (Updated: 30 Jan 2025 05:23AM)
NEW YORK : The U.S. Open will expand its main draw to 15 days, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) said on Wednesday, kicking off a day earlier than the usual Monday opener for the tournament's first weekend start in the Open Era.

The schedule change will see the men's and women's singles first rounds play out over three days from Sunday, Aug. 24.

The added day will allow main draw access for another 70,000 attendees or more, after a third straight year of record-breaking attendance in 2024.

The Sunday opener will include six new ticketed sessions, with day and night sessions for the famed Arthur Ashe Stadium and Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Source: Reuters

