US Open final round play suspended due to dangerous weather

OAKMONT, Pennsylvania :Heavy rain and dangerous weather forced a stoppage in play during the final round of the U.S. Open on Sunday at Oakmont Country Club where overnight leader Sam Burns was clinging to a one-shot lead over Australian Adam Scott.

Players were evacuated from the course at 4:01 p.m. ET (2001 GMT) with dangerous weather in the area while driving rain left water pooling up on the putting surface.

Burns, who started the day one shot clear of Day and J.J. Spaun and seeking his first major title, was two over for the day through his first seven holes.

Scott, the 44-year-old Australian playing in his 96th consecutive major, mixed three bogeys with a birdie over his first seven holes.

Spaun fell back early as he opened his round with three consecutive bogeys, including at the par-four second when he caught an unlucky break as his approach took one hop and hit the flagstick before spinning back down the fairway some 50 yards.

Among the early starters, twice major champion Jon Rahm closed with a three-under 67 that was his best round of the week to reach four over. Reigning Masters champion Rory McIlroy also saved his best for last and carded a 67 to reach seven over.

Pre-tournament favourite and world number one Scottie Scheffler, who began the final round eight shots off the lead, was one over through his first 11 holes.