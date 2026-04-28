US Open home to host one of New York's free World Cup fan zones

April 27 : The home of the U.S. Open will trade tennis for soccer this summer after New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced on Monday that the Queens venue will host the largest of five free World Cup fan zones across the city's boroughs.

Officials said the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center is expected to draw up to 10,000 fans at a time from June 11-27, with additional sites planned in Manhattan, the Bronx, Brooklyn and Staten Island.

"These events were not initially set to be free, but the world's game should belong to the world," Mamdani said. "We've made the decision together for fans to be able to watch that together without having to spend a dollar."

The Manhattan fan village will be at Rockefeller Center from July 6-19, with shorter events planned at the Bronx Terminal Market and Staten Island University Hospital Community Park.

Brooklyn Bridge Park will host one of the longest-running fan zones from June 13 to July 19.

Mamdani framed the initiative as part of a broader effort to ensure local fans are not priced out of the tournament, amid mounting criticism from fan groups and lawmakers who warn that rising match ticket costs could exclude ordinary supporters.

"Soccer is a game that was born out of the working class," he said. "The ticket prices that we are seeing are not ones that many working people could even dream of affording."

Officials said fan zones will include live match screenings, food vendors and cultural programmes, with more fan activities and community events to be announced in the coming weeks.

WIDER REGIONAL IMPACT EXPECTED

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said the wider region can expect more than one million visitors and an economic impact of about $3.3 billion.

She also announced complementary initiatives including extended bar hours, permits for outdoor watch parties and statewide viewing events.

The state is also proposing a $5 million “New York Kicks” programme to invest in youth soccer facilities, alongside a $500,000 community grant scheme to support local World Cup-related events.

Organisers also highlighted longer-term investments tied to the tournament, including upgrades at venues such as Staten Island University Hospital Community Park.

Asked about security, Mamdani said preparations were being coordinated with police and other agencies, acknowledging heightened concerns following recent political violence in the country.

"These are events where New Yorkers can celebrate without fear," he said. "We are confident in our ability to keep people safe."

The New York-New Jersey region will host eight matches, including the final on July 19. The tournament kicks off on June 11 across the United States, Mexico and Canada.