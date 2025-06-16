US Open leader Burns gets his final round underway

OAKMONT, Pennsylvania :Overnight U.S. Open leader Sam Burns, seeking the biggest win of his career, got his final round underway on Sunday at partly cloudy Oakmont Country Club with a one-shot lead over Australian Adam Scott and J.J. Spaun on Sunday.

Burns, who is four under one the week, went out in the final pairing alongside 44-year-old Scott, the 2013 Masters champion and only player this week with three rounds of par or better.

Spaun, who had a share of the lead until a closing bogey on Saturday, is playing one group ahead with world number 14 Viktor Hovland, who is three shots back of Burns.

Burns, Scott, Spaun and Hovland are the only players who were under par after the third round at a major that is considered to be golf's toughest test.

Among the early starters, reigning Masters champion Rory McIlroy reached the clubhouse with a three-under-par 67 that was his best round of the week left him at seven over.

Pre-tournament favourite and world number one Scottie Scheffler, who began the final round eights shots off the lead, was one over through his first four holes.