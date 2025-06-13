US Open leader Spaun gets his second round underway, Scheffler struggles

OAKMONT, Pennsylvania :Overnight U.S. Open leader J.J. Spaun got his second round underway on Friday at Oakmont Country Club where pre-tournament favourite and world number one Scottie Scheffler was unable to play his way into contention.

Spaun, who carded the only bogey-free round at Oakmont on Thursday for a one-shot lead, set off from the first tee under cloudy skies and with a slew of players breathing down his neck and started his day with a par.

Among the early starters, Sam Burns fired a five-under-par 65 that left him one back of Spaun and level with South African Thriston Lawrence, who was scheduled to tee off at 2:20 p.m. ET (1820 GMT) from the 10th tee.

Viktor Hovland, who went out from the back nine, chipped in from the greenside rough for eagle at the par-four 17th en route to a 68 that brought him to one under on the week and three shots off the lead.

Scheffler, whose opening 73 was the worst first-round score relative to par of his majors career, mixed four birdies and five bogeys for a one-over 71 that left him at four over on the week.

The PGA Championship winner is still well inside the projected seven over cut line but has plenty of work to do if he hopes to collect a fourth major title this week.

South Koreans Kim Si-woo, who was two shots off the pace after the first round, went out in the afternoon wave.

Holder Bryson DeChambeau and Masters champion Rory McIlroy, who both struggled in the opening round, also went out late and were in the early stages of their second round.

Five-times major winner Brooks Koepka, one of 14 LIV Golf players in the field, started his day two shots off the pace but dropped back after returning a 74 that featured eight bogeys, including at his final two holes.