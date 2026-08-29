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US Open 'RedZone' broadcast hopes to replicate NFL TV success
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US Open 'RedZone' broadcast hopes to replicate NFL TV success

US Open 'RedZone' broadcast hopes to replicate NFL TV success

Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - August 26, 2026 General view of the Arthur Ashe Stadium during the mixed doubles final match between Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova and Czech Republic's Jakub Mensik against Italy's Flavio Cobolli and Switzerland's Belinda Bencic REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

29 Aug 2026 06:05PM (Updated: 29 Aug 2026 06:23PM)
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NEW YORK, Aug 29 : Tennis fans can keep an eye on 16 courts at once at the year's final Grand Slam as ESPN launches "RedZone at the U.S. Open," a streaming option designed to emulate one of American football's most successful broadcast offerings.

"RedZone" has been a staple for NFL fans in the U.S. for years, with a multi-hour broadcast shuffling between games to show highlights and live end-zone action without the filler.

Amid a growing U.S. appetite for tennis content, domestic U.S. Open broadcaster ESPN is bringing the concept to Flushing Meadows this year from the opening day of the men's and women's singles main draw on August 30 until September 4.

A dedicated broadcast team will direct coverage from match to match, keeping a close eye on the household names as well as the lesser-known players on the outer courts in New York.

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"They'll have access to all 16 courts and all 16 matches that are happening at a given moment," John Suchenski, ESPN's senior director, programming and acquisitions, said. "And they'll make the editorial decisions as to how we move around.

"This is all about what are the most important moments in the matches that are happening right now.

"So going out to Court 13 with two players that are not as recognisable will likely happen because they may be in a very important point of that match," added Suchenski.

"The direction of this offering is to make sure we're getting to the most important point."

The programme comes a year after ESPN acquired the rights to the "RedZone" brand from the NFL in a deal that placed many of the league's media holdings with the network.

"It obviously will be unique and different and specific to the U.S. Open but we've drawn inspiration from what the NFL has done so well over the years with the NFL RedZone," Suchenski told Reuters, adding that there would be some advertisements included in the broadcast.

The U.S. Open expanded in 2025 to an additional day after years of soaring attendances.

ESPN signed a deal with the United States Tennis Association in 2024 to continue broadcasting the tournament until 2037.

Source: Reuters
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