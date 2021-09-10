Tennis: Raducanu to face Fernandez in historic all-teen US Open final

NEW YORK: British 18-year-old qualifier Emma Raducanu and Canadian 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez completed astonishing runs to their historic first Grand Slam final on Thursday (Sep 9) at the US Open.

Raducanu became the first qualifier to ever reach a Grand Slam final, and the youngest Slam finalist in 17 years, by ousting Greek 17th seed Maria Sakkari 6-1, 6-4.

"I'm in the final and I can't actually believe it," Raducanu said.

Fernandez, a 73rd-ranked left-hander, beat second seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus 7-6 (7/3), 4-6, 6-4, for her third Open win over a top-five rival, a feat not seen at a Slam since Serena Williams at Wimbledon in 2012.

"Now I can say I've done a pretty good job of achieving my dreams," Fernandez said.

In a real-life epic as amazing as any fairy-tale, the teen prodigies will meet on Saturday at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, where one of them will claim her first Grand Slam title.

"Is there any expectation?" Raducanu said. "I'm a qualifier, so technically on paper there's no pressure on me."

It's the first Slam final between teens since 17-year-old Williams beat 18-year-old Martina Hingis at the 1999 US Open, and just the eighth all-teen Slam final in the Open era, since 1968.

"I just want to play a final," Fernandez said. "I'm going to enjoy my victory and worry about it tomorrow."