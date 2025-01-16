Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

US Presidio Investors takes over Italy's Hellas Verona
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

US Presidio Investors takes over Italy's Hellas Verona

US Presidio Investors takes over Italy's Hellas Verona

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - Hellas Verona v Juventus - Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi, Verona, Italy - August 26, 2024 Hellas Verona fans are seen in the stands during the match REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo/File Photo

16 Jan 2025 12:54AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MILAN : U.S. private equity firm Presidio Investors has completed a deal to buy struggling Italian soccer club Hellas Verona from Italian entrepreneur Maurizio Setti, the Serie A side said on in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

Texas-based Presidio Investors is the latest American group to buy into Italian soccer clubs. Top flight clubs Inter Milan, AC Milan, Roma, Parma, Fiorentina, Venezia and Atalanta are all controlled by U.S. owners.

"We have worked hard over the last few months to achieve this goal and are looking forward to taking our first steps in this historic city, leading a club that is an integral part of Verona and its people," said Christian Puscasiu, managing partner at Presidio Investors.

Financial details were not disclosed but a source with knowledge of the matter said the deal valued the club at 120 to 130 million euros ($123 to $134 million), including debts and some variable components.

Verona, who secured their sole national league title in 1985, currently rank 17th in Serie A, just above the relegation zone.

Setti, who has been advised by Deutsche Bank in the transaction, will remain at the club as senior adviser for football operations. He had been at the helm for 13 years.

Italo Zanzi, former AS Roma chief executive, will took over as a executive chairman. ($1 = 0.9728 euros)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement