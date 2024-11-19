US Soccer announces landmark $30 million donation for women's programme

NEW YORK : Women's soccer mogul Michele Kang will gift $30 million to U.S. Soccer, the sport's national governing body said on Tuesday, the largest donation ever directed for the organisation's girls and women's programmes.

The donation over the next five years will help grow competitive opportunities for girls and professional development for female players, as well as women in coaching and referee roles.

"Michele Kang's gift will transform soccer for women and girls in the United States," U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone said in a statement. "It will impact generations of women and girls in our game."

The donation comes just months after the United States collected their fifth Olympic gold, a return to form for one of the most dominant teams in the sport's history following their disappointing showing at the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Kang, whose Washington Spirit will compete in the NWSL championship title match against the Orlando Pride this weekend, has emerged as one of the most influential owners in the sport.

Last year she founded the first multi-team women's football organisation that also encompasses French club Olympique Lyonnais Feminin and English side London City Lionesses.

"Women's sports have been undervalued and overlooked for far too long," Kang said in a statement.

"I am committed to raising the standard of excellence in women’s soccer - both on and off the pitch - by delivering the resources female athletes need to reach their full potential."