US sprinter Bowie died during labor: Reports

LOS ANGELES: Olympic medalist and former 100m world champion Tori Bowie died due to complications from childbirth, an autopsy report has found, multiple US media outlets reported on Monday (Jun 12).

Bowie, 32, was found dead at her home in Orange County, Florida last month after local law enforcement conducted a well-being check on her following concerns from friends and family.

USA Today reported on Monday that the Orange County Medical Examiner's Office found Bowie was eight months pregnant and in labour at the time of her death.

The report said officials believed Bowie may have suffered complications including respiratory distress or eclampsia, a condition linked to high blood pressure that causes seizures.

News of Bowie's death last month plunged the world of track and field into mourning.

The American anchored the US team to a gold medal in the 4x100m relay at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where she also earned silver in the 100m and bronze in the 200m.

She won the 100m world title at the World Championships in London the following year and remains the lone American woman to win an Olympic or world 100m title since Carmelita Jeter in 2011.

"A talented athlete, her impact on the sport is immeasurable, and she will be greatly missed," United States Track and Field chief executive Max Siegel said in a statement.

US sprinting great Justin Gatlin paid tribute to Bowie as a "fierce competitor and great teammate".

"Tori was a beautiful human being and had a smile that made you want to smile too," Gatlin said. "A true legend that made her mark in our sport and hearts."