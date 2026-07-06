US striker Balogun available for Belgium clash despite red card

MIAMI/SEATTLE, July 5 : United States striker Folarin Balogun will be available for their World Cup last-16 clash with Belgium despite being sent off for a straight red card in their win over Bosnia in the previous round, FIFA said on Sunday.

Balogun scored his third goal of the World Cup in the 2-0 win but was shown a red card in the second half for planting his boot into the ankle of Bosnia's Tarik Muharemovic, leaving the U.S. to navigate the remainder of the game a man down.

The 25-year-old was sent off after a VAR review, with U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino saying it was never a red card.

" ... the implementation of the match suspension is suspended for a probationary period of one year," FIFA said in a statement.

"If Folarin Balogun commits another infringement of a similar nature and gravity during the probationary period, the suspension shall be revoked and the sanction enforced without prejudice to any additional sanction imposed for the new infringement."

The judicial body has the discretion to fully or partially suspend the implementation of a disciplinary sanction.

'A GREAT INJUSTICE'

"Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice," U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social.

U.S. Soccer accepted the decision.

"(We) are pleased that Folarin Balogun is eligible to compete tomorrow," it said in a statement.

Balogun's teammates said they only found out via social media on their way to training.

"We found out about it just coming over here," American forward Christian Pulisic told reporters.

"At first, you're like, 'Oh really, is this real?' And then 'Oh, this is great news'."

The Belgium team did not immediately comment on Balogun being available for the game in Seattle on Monday.

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo was able to play his side's opening World Cup matches after FIFA suspended the final two games of a three-match ban last year when he was sent off in their penultimate qualifying match against Ireland.

Qatar midfielder Assim Madibo was handed a five-match ban after receiving a red card for a tackle that seriously injured Canada midfielder Ismael Kone during a group match at the tournament.