Sport

US striker Balogun joins Ligue 1 side Monaco from Arsenal
US striker Balogun joins Ligue 1 side Monaco from Arsenal

FILE PHOTO: Jul 18, 2023; Washington, DC, USA; Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun (26) competes during the 2023 MLS All Star Skills Challenge at Audi Field. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

31 Aug 2023 01:37AM (Updated: 31 Aug 2023 02:06AM)
AS Monaco have signed United States striker Folarin Balogun from Premier League side Arsenal on a five-year deal, both clubs said on Wednesday (Aug 30).

The financial details were not disclosed, but British media reported that the deal was worth around €40 million US$43.71 million.

Balogun, 22, joined Arsenal at the age of eight but made only 10 appearances for the north London outfit before moving on loan to Championship side Middlesbrough and Ligue 1 club Stade de Reims in January and August 2022, respectively.

He had a breakout season at Reims, scoring 22 goals in 39 appearances across all competitions. Balogun was linked with a move to several European clubs before deciding on Monaco as his next destination.

Balogun, who was born in Brooklyn, New York but raised in England, switched his international allegiance from England to the United States in May.

Source: Reuters

