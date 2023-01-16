Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

'That outfit': Tiafoe dazzles Australian Open with colourful kit
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

'That outfit': Tiafoe dazzles Australian Open with colourful kit

'That outfit': Tiafoe dazzles Australian Open with colourful kit

USA's Frances Tiafoe hits a return against Germany's Daniel Altmaier during their men's singles match on day one of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on Jan 16, 2023. (AFP/Manan Vatsyayana)

16 Jan 2023 06:02PM (Updated: 16 Jan 2023 06:06PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MELBOURNE: Frances Tiafoe won his first-round match at the Australian Open on Monday (Jan 16) but it was the American's outrageously colourful kit which set tongues wagging.

The world number 17 wore a matching vest and shorts that had squiggly haphazard lines of blue, purple, red, yellow and white.

Tiafoe's brazen outfit in his four-set win over Germany's Daniel Altmaier was the talk of social media.

"This outfit deserves to get to the second week minimum," wrote one Twitter user.

"Pink camouflage singlet? Only Tiafoe can rock this look," said another.

Not everyone was impressed, however.

"You know Tiafoe is my guy," wrote one. "But that outfit."

Tiafoe faces China's 17-year-old Shang Juncheng in round two at Melbourne Park.

Related:

Source: AFP/gr

Related Topics

Australian Open Grand Slam tennis

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.