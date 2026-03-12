Trump says it is not appropriate Iranian football team be at World Cup

United States President Donald Trump said on Thursday (Mar 12) the Iranian men's national soccer team was welcome to participate in the 2026 World Cup but said he believed it was not appropriate that they be there "for their own life and safety".

"The Iran National Soccer Team is welcome to The World Cup, but I really don’t believe it is appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Iran's sports minister said on Wednesday that Iran cannot participate in the World Cup after the US launched airstrikes alongside Israel against Tehran.

The 48-team World Cup will be held in the US, Canada and Mexico from Jun 11 to Jul 19, 2026.

Iran was due to play matches in Los Angeles and Seattle.