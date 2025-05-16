US will welcome international fans for World Cup, says FIFA president

ASUNCION : The world will be welcomed to the United States for the 2026 World Cup and this year's Club World Cup, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said on Thursday, days after a meeting with officials from U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.

The U.S. will co-host next year's World Cup with Mexico and Canada, and will also host the Club World Cup from June 14 to July 13, which will take place across 11 cities.

Infantino's comments come against a backdrop of Trump's immigration stance that has raised questions about potential challenges for the numerous international fans expected to travel to the U.S. for both tournaments.

Trump began an aggressive immigration enforcement campaign after taking office in January, declaring illegal immigration an "invasion" in an attempt to ramp up deportations.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"We had a meeting last week of the White House Task Force on FIFA World Cups with the government of the United States (...) And the world is welcome in America. Of course, the players, of course, everyone involved, all of us, but definitely also all the fans," Infantino said at the FIFA Congress on Thursday.

"And let's be clear about that. This doesn't come from me; this comes from the American government. Everyone is welcome, obviously, those who want to come and celebrate football ... Those who want to come to create trouble, like in every country in the world, they are not welcome. They are not welcome anywhere in the world."

Andrew Giuliani, son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, will serve as executive director of the presidential task force for the 2026 World Cup.

Trump said last week he wanted people travelling to America to watch the competition to have a seamless experience during every part of their visit.

(Editing by Toby Davis)