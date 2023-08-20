Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

US win mixed relay with world record as Bol falls
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

US win mixed relay with world record as Bol falls

US win mixed relay with world record as Bol falls

Athletics - World Athletics Championship - 4x400m Relay Mixed - National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Hungary - August 19, 2023 Alexis Holmes of the U.S. and Netherlands' Femke Bol and Isaya Klein Ikkink in action during the final REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

20 Aug 2023 04:07AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BUDAPEST :The United States won a dramatic World Championship gold with a world record in the mixed 4x400 metres relay on Saturday as Femke Bol fell five metres from the line just as it looked as if she was going to bring the Netherlands home for gold.

The Dutch ran a brilliant race but U.S. anchor Alexis Holmes refused to let Bol escape and was within inches of her before Bol crashed to the track, dropping the baton. The winning time of 3:08.80 broke the Americans' own world record set in the first running of the event in 2019.

Britain took the silver in 3:11.06 and the Czech Republic bronze in 3:11.98 - both national records.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.