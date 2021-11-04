Logo
US women to play Australia in two friendlies
04 Nov 2021 08:14AM (Updated: 04 Nov 2021 08:09AM)
MELBOURNE : The United States national women's team will head to Australia this month for a two-friendly series against the 2023 World Cup co-hosts.

Australia will host the world champions for the first time in 21 years at Stadium Australia in Sydney on Nov. 27 and in Newcastle on Nov. 30, Football Australia said on Thursday.

The teams last met at the Olympics, where the United States won the bronze medal playoff 4-3.

Australia coach Tony Gustavsson said he would use the matches to help pick his squad for the women's Asian Cup in India next year.

"The U.S. Women’s National Team are a team with quality across the park and will mark another great challenge for the playing group," he said in a media release.

Australia are co-hosts of the 2023 Women's World Cup with New Zealand.

"Hosting the U.S. Women’s National Team for the first time in over two decades is another great taste of what the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 will look and feel like at Stadium Australia,” said Football Australia boss James Johnson.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Source: Reuters

