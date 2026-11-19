Nov 18 : US women's national team coach Emma Hayes will rely on veteran players to guide the team during their World Cup qualifying campaign this month, with a coveted direct ticket to Brazil on the line.

Hayes on Wednesday named her 23-player squad for the upcoming CONCACAF W Championship, where a quarter-final win against El Salvador on November 27 would secure their qualification to next year’s World Cup.

Leading the Americans is the dynamic attacking trio of Trinity Rodman, Mallory Swanson and Sophia Wilson, with midfielder Sam Coffey also returning to the fold after missing the previous two windows through injury.

"Qualifying for a major tournament, first and foremost, I'll be leaning on our experienced players,” Hayes said on a media call. “They know how to do this, and they've been with us the longest to be able to deliver that.

“And I think for the less-experienced players, they've had a good body of work in the last couple of years. We know what we need to do. We need to just make sure we come into camp with a really clear mind about those things.”

NEW-LOOK BACKLINE

Among the fresh faces in the backline are Kate Del Fava, who has one cap, as well as Evelyn Shores, who has yet to make her senior national-team debut. Their call-ups come in the absence of injured veterans Naomi Girma and Emily Sonnett.

“I think there's no denying if Emily Sonnett and Naomi Girma were fit, maybe that wouldn't have happened,” Hayes said of Del Fava's call-up.

“But I do think that maintaining that depth is important, and sometimes players come in the back door, even late, and I think she's someone who's fully deserving of being with us.”

Still, Hayes acknowledged the challenges that absences present when a team is trying to build chemistry, saying, “In an ideal world, we have all of our top players available so we can build connections together.”

DEMANDING CONSISTENCY

Claudia Dickey, Mandy McGlynn and Phallon Tullis-Joyce are competing to start in goal following Alyssa Naeher’s retirement in 2024.

“It's just a work in progress, unfortunately. That's what development looks like,” Hayes said. “And I think for all three of the keepers, that is probably what I want more of from all of them, consistency in their performances.”

Her demand for consistency is not limited to the goalkeepers, though. Having “credit in the bank” does help a player, but it may not guarantee a place in the squad every time.

“I will be unafraid to leave anybody off that plane if I don't feel that they are applying themselves to put (us) in the best possible position to compete,” Hayes said.

“This upcoming camp, our job is to qualify for the World Cup. And so, everything we have worked towards is ensuring that every player that comes into camp makes sure they lift their level and they position the team to have the most positive outcome.”