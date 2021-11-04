Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

US Women's Open champion Saso opts for Japanese citizenship
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

US Women's Open champion Saso opts for Japanese citizenship

04 Nov 2021 04:29AM (Updated: 04 Nov 2021 04:31AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Yuka Saso has chosen Japanese citizenship despite representing the Philippines at the Olympic Games this year and in past events, she said on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old, who won the US Women's Open in San Francisco in June as a teenager, currently has dual citizenship as her father is from Japan and her mother is a Filipino.

As per Japanese law, anyone holding dual citizenship must choose which country they will represent before turning 22.

"It's true I've selected Japanese citizenship," Saso, who grew up in both countries, told reporters before the Toto Japan Classic.

"I've been thinking I'd choose Japanese citizenship. Whichever I choose, I'm both Japanese and Filipino."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us